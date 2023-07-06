Watch Now
Urban Alliance Life Camps teach teens the importance of gun safety

Gun safety classes take place on July 11 and August 8 in Kalamazoo.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 12:53:50-04

Gun violence is a huge problem in West Michigan and across the nation. There's a special camp designed to give kids the tools and resources to end the cycle of gun violence within Kalamazoo hosted by Urban Alliance Kalamazoo.

Urban Alliance Life Camp will take place on the following dates and locations:

  • July 11 at Trenches Community Church
  • August 8 at Frederick Douglass Community Association

Sessions take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and are free to attend. Registration is required and can be done at urbanalliancekalamazoo.org

