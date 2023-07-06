Urban Alliance Life Camps teach teens the importance of gun safety

Gun violence is a huge problem in West Michigan and across the nation. There's a special camp designed to give kids the tools and resources to end the cycle of gun violence within Kalamazoo hosted by Urban Alliance Kalamazoo.

Urban Alliance Life Camp will take place on the following dates and locations:



July 11 at Trenches Community Church

August 8 at Frederick Douglass Community Association

Sessions take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and are free to attend. Registration is required and can be done at urbanalliancekalamazoo.org