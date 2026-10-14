Upcycle Bikes' 2026 Community Bike Drive set for Oct. 24 in Grand Rapids

Upcycle Bikes is holding a community bike drive this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its shop on Monroe Avenue near Sixth Street in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids nonprofit is collecting used adult bikes with a goal of collecting 150 or more.

Every donated bike is refurbished in the shop and given at no cost to someone who needs reliable transportation. Volunteers and mechanics clean and repair each one, and every bike is safety-checked before it goes out. Upcycle Bikes distributes them through more than 70 community partners.

Anyone who stops by can take a tour of the shop and enjoy cider and donuts, courtesy of Meijer.

Everyone who donates a bike receives a ticket for 50% off a draft beer from City Built Brewing, free admission to Oddities on Ottawa from The Garage Bar (21 and older), a limited-edition Upcycle Bikes sticker and one raffle entry for every bike donated. The more bikes you bring, the better your chances.

Raffle prizes come from Upcycle Bikes’ River North neighbors: Field & Fire, City Built Brewing, CKO Kickboxing, which is offering a month of free classes, and Silva.

To learn more about Upcycle Bikes and how the process works, visit upcyclebikes.org .

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