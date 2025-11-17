United Way releases tenth annual Holiday Volunteer and Giving Guide

In West Michigan, one in three households struggle to make basic needs. As the holiday season approaches, finding the means to provide items for the season becomes more difficult when choosing between putting food on the table or staying warm.

United Way West Michigan has partnered up with over 25 agencies from Allegan, Kent, and Ottawa County to donate items for the tenth annual Holiday Volunteering and Giving Guide, ensuring that families in need are able to provide for themselves, and community members are able to give back through various organizations.

The Holiday Volunteering and Giving Guide is a one-stop online shop featuring a comprehensive list of events and locations for community members to volunteer through a variety of ways. These include donating articles of clothing, packaging emergency food boxes, wrap Christmas presents, sponsor a child's wishlist, and more.

Maribeth Groen, Director of Events and Public Relations for HWMUW, sat down with Michelle to share more.

