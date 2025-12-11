Under-the-tree gifts universally loved by all ages with MomHint's Sherri French

There is still time to shop for the perfect gifts this year, regardless of how old you are shopping for! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share great items that can be stocking stuffers or gifts under the tree for everyone on your list!

Scents for your home and car with Drift

Home Scent Diffuser Kit starts at $35.95

Wood Car Freshener Starter Kit is $12.95

If you want gifts that feel elevated but still effortless, Drift is a holiday win with design-forward car and home scents that look gorgeous under the tree and instantly make any space feel more stylish.

For the person who’s always on the go, Drift’s best selling wood car fresheners are a hit, as they’re sleek, minimal, visor-mounted, and available in warm holiday scents like Teak, Amber, and Pine that make every drive feel a little more luxe.

Drift has something for every home lover this holiday season. Whether it’s their show-stopping Home Scent Diffuser available in year-round fragrances like Teak and Wild Lavender, or their newly launched Drift x Strawberry Shortcake gift set, designed to smell like the sweetest holiday treat, Drift keeps every corner of your home beautifully scented.

Whether you're gifting a single Home Scent Diffuser in one of their many comforting scents or opting for the Drift All Year Set, featuring 12 of their signature, show-stopping fragrances to keep your car scented year-round, it's easy to get them in time.

Shop online at Drift.co before December 10, and after that, pick them up on Amazon or at your local Target or Walmart.

Shop online at Drift.co before December 10, and after that, pick them up on Amazon or at your local Target or Walmart.

Crayola products remain a classic gift idea

Crayola 24 ct crayons - $1.99

64 ct crayons - $4.99

Limited Edition 8 ct Crayons - $1.29

Limited Edition 8ct Markers - $3.99

Limited Edition 8ct Colored Pencils - $2.99



Crayola has brought back fan favorite colors this holiday with their Limited Edition Retired Crayon Colors available in 8-count Crayons, Colored Pencils, and Markers.

Grab these shades from the past and add to those stockings before they head back into retirement at the end of the year.

Available online and at retailers nationwide.

Available online and at retailers nationwide.

A great way to get your kids eating with Constructive Eating

Construction Utensils and Plate - $35.95 (yellow utensils and orange plate, or pink utensils and purple plate)

Dinosaur Utensils and Plate - $35.95 (green utensils and green plate, or pink utensils and purple plate)



Kid-Friendly Fun: Their playful utensils and plates help kids explore new foods, making mealtime more successful and less stressful.

Created by parents (an engineer and speech therapist) for families!

Made in the USA: Dishwasher and microwave safe, durable, and parent-approved.

Use code MOMHINT for 10% off.

Shop online at www.constructiveeating.com.

Fun building play with Picasso Tiles

PicassoTiles 50pc Nano Magnetic Building Tiles Construction Travel Set - $29.99

PicassoTiles 105pc Magnetic Tiles Holiday Christmas Tree Toy Set - $69.99

PicassoTiles Magnetic Tile Gingerbread House Holiday Set - $69.99



PicassoTiles / PicassoToys strive to grow with the children by constantly launching and offering series of product lines that help to develop the children's STEAM skills through open play while having fun learning.

Many products are compatible with each other, so buying a new set is a great addition to the existing collections which are made to last.

Get set for the holidays with their Gingerbread House and Holiday Christmas Tree.

Shop online at www.picassotiles.com.

Luxurious personal gifts with Riley Home

Riley Home Spa Towel Set — $242

Riley Home Signature Spa Tub Mat — $58

Riley Home Luxe Terry Robe — $100



Five-star-hotel softness at home: Riley’s spa towels and Luxe terry robe are crafted from premium long-staple cotton, giving you that plush, ultra-absorbent, boutique-hotel feel the moment you step out of the shower.

The Signature Spa Tub Mat and Spa Towels are engineered to stay fluffy and absorbent wash after wash, with elevated textures and weight that look and feel luxurious without being high-maintenance.

Use code MOMHINT15 for 15% off all bath products sitewide from now until December 16.

Shop online at www.rileyhome.com.

