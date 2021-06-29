Two-time Paralympian Jarryd Wallace encouraging people to reach full potential

At the recent 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials for cycling, swimming, and track and field in Minneapolis, Jarryd Wallace finished first in the 100-meter sprint. With this accomplishment, he will now compete in his third Paralympic Games this summer in Tokyo, Japan.

Wallace is a four-time world record-holder, three-time world champion, two-time Paralympian, and member of Atlanta Track Club Elite.

He started the “Leg in Faith Foundation” in 2012 that gives grants to amputees 18-year-old and over who are dedicated to becoming future U.S. Paralympians.

Jarryd's pursuit of world-class athletics took a detour at age 18 when he was diagnosed with compartment syndrome. In what should have been his first year as a Division I athlete, Jarryd faced the stark reality of needing to have his own leg amputated.

To people with impairment he was even bolder: "Don't be afraid to challenge yourself; don't be afraid to dream the impossible!"

To further support Team USA’s Paralympic athletes as they pursue their sports dreams and in partnership with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Toyota made history with the creation of nearly $5 million in stipend and sponsorship opportunities for paraplegic athletes. The funds will directly impact the lives of eligible U.S. Paralympic athletes aiming to compete at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 or the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

To learn more about the Toyota U.S. Paralympic Fund or to make a donation, visit support.teamusa.org/toyota.