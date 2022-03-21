Watch
Compassionate caregivers encouraged to join the Green Acres staff

Why you should become a caregiver with Retirement Living Management
Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 21, 2022
The quality of care a loved one receives while living in a home is important. However, something people often forget is that the people providing the care in the senior living facility are equally important.

Green Acres Communities, a Retirement Living Management establishment, prides itself on the caring, compassionate individuals that work in their facilities and take care of their residents. Now, they're searching for even more people to join their team to make a difference in the lives of the people they care for.

They hire staff on three qualities: hungry, humble, and smart.

Hungry means to be passionate; looking for opportunities to grow either within the organization or beyond.

Humble means to have spirit; to care for residents in every way they can.

Smart means not necessarily a high IQ, but to have the emotional intelligence to assess a situation and know what a resident needs, especially one who has a condition such as dementia.

Most importantly, Green Acres is looking for individuals who are passionate about what they do on a daily basis.

To learn more about career opportunities at Green Acres and other locations, visit rlmgmt.com.

