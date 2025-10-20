Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Trinity Health Medigold offers optimal Medicare plans for patients

Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If you or a loved one are approaching Medicare eligibility, so does the increase in access to different Medicare plans. Traditional Medicare only covers about 80% of medical costs, which is why Trinity Health's Medicare Advantage plans with MediGold provide easy, all-in-one Medicare Advantage plans that continue to provide care that is best fit for you. There are also additional benefits to enjoy your golden years through MediGold, including $0 premiums, care visits, and deductibles.

Michael Wirth with Trinity Health visited the Morning Mix to share more.

