Triangle Associates Inc. are committed to helping children in the community

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Fox 17's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign is still going strong, with the hope of getting as many books to young children in the Grand Rapids Public School District as possible.

Triangle Associates, Inc. is a local construction company that jumped at the chance to help support this campaign, being the title sponsor. Triangle Associates is more than a construction company, their team is committed to serving and investing the children in West Michigan, giving them opportunities to learn and grow.

Discover the other work Triangle is involved in by visiting triangle-inc.com.