Treetops Resort offering fall color tour and progressive dinner

The tours and dinners will be October 3 and 4, then October 10 and 11
Autumn is right around the corner, and northern Michigan is the ideal location to witness the fall foliage first.

Already an up north golf staple, Treetops Resort is celebrating the colorful creation by presenting the first fall color tour and progressive dinner. The tours and dinners will take place across two October weekends: October 3 and 4, then October 10 and 11.

Attendees will take a golf cart ride throughout the Jones Masterpiece Golf Course while making stops to enjoy Michigan-made beer and wine, along with an autumn-inspired hors d'oeuvre.

Tuscan bruchetta, antipasta skewers, and Mediterranean flatbread will be part of the culinary experiences, while Legends Restaurant will feature dinner options of steak, salmon, chicken, or butternut squash ravioli.

Tour tickets are $154 per person and include five drink tastings.

Brian Smith, Director of Food and Beverage Treetops Resort, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the new event and showcase the Mediterranean flatbread hors d'oeuvre option!

Visit treetops.com for more information or to book your tour.

