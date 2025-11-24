Trees For a Cause expresses creativity while giving back to community

Outside of shopping, the holiday season brings a time of generosity and community. iunderstand love heals is partnering with Grand Haven's waterfront restaurant, Snug Harbor, located off 311 S Harbor, for a festive event that benefits the community.

"Trees For A Cause" is a Christmas tree decorating event, which will be part of a competition and silent auction. Upon registering for a tree and stand for $40, participants must provide their own decorations and decorate a Christmas tree!

The fun doesn't end there - the decorated trees will then be auctioned off, with proceeds benefitting iunderstand. There will also be prizes for a community vote, as well as tree donations for local causes.

The decorating will be held Saturday, November 29 from 3 to 6:30 P.M. at Snug Harbor's heated deck. Those interested in competing are to Email Amy.snugharbormi@gmail.com for registration.

Snug Harbor owner Steve Loftis and iunderstand founder Vonnie Woodrick visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

