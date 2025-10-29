Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Grand Rapids this holiday season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has delighted audiences with their blend of orchestra and rock for over 20 years. Featuring Christmas classics and spins on classical composers' compositions, it's no wonder that the group has become a holiday tradition for generations of families.

TSO will return to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: the Best of TSO & More" tour. The group makes a stop for one day only, Sunday, December 7 - but will perform at two different times: a 2:30 P.M. showtime and 7:30 P.M. showtime.

This year's tour features a new production of their beloved "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" show and includes a special 25th anniversary salute to the rock opera "Beethoven's Last Night".

TSO writer, guitarist, and Musical Director Al Pitrelli and keyboardist Mee Eun Kim visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to share more about the upcoming tour.

Visit tsotickets.com to purchase your tickets. You can visit trans-siberian.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok