Toy Trends for 2026

The 2026 Toy Fair just wrapped in New York City, featuring companies unveiling innovative products that children and adults will enjoy. From technology, education, nostalgia, and everything in between, there is something to be found for any interest throughout the year.

Todd spoke with lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro via Zoom to learn more!



Flipkins from Wild Republic

from Wild Republic Dusty - Robot Vacuum Cleaner from Thames & Kosmos

from Thames & Kosmos National Geographic World Wonders from Abacus Brands (available Spring 2026)

from Abacus Brands (available Spring 2026) National Geographic Extinction from Abacus Brands (available Spring 2026)

from Abacus Brands (available Spring 2026) Sneaky Scallywags from Hootenanny Games (available Spring 2026)

from Hootenanny Games (available Spring 2026) Doctor Squish Mini Maker from BOTI

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok