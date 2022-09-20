Watch Now
Total Health Chiropractic uses drug-free and surgery-free ways to get rid of chronic pain

Governor Whitmer announced September is Drug-Free Pain Management Awareness Month. At Total Health Chiropractic, that is a method Dr. Miller and his team is well versed in, helping people be relieved of their chronic neck and back pain without the use of drugs.

Total Health Chiropractic uses a non-surgical, non-invasive approach with the use of the DRX9000 machine. The DRX 9000, a special piece of equipment used to heal chronic pain, can help relieve the following conditions:

  • Back Pain
  • Neck Pain
  • Sciatica
  • Herniated and/or Bulging Discs
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special discount for new patients. Callers can get a $59 consultation and examination, plus the first six callers will receive a free hydrotherapy massage.

Learn more or schedule a consultation by visiting thchiro.com or call Call (616)-828-0861.

This post is sponsored by Total Health Chiropractic

