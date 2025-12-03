Tinsel, Treats, & Trolleys returns to Ada

Open to the public and free to attend, Tinsel, Treats, & Trolleys is a beloved event in Ada, featuring the signature Bridge Lighting to kick off the holiday season!

This year's event is an evening full of festivities right in Ada Village, beginning with the Bridge Lighting at a new time for 2025 at 5:15 P.M. During the ceremony, guests can enjoy hot chocolate from Foxtail Coffee Co. and the Forest Hills Central Brass Band performing. The first 100 children will receive candy cane glow-sticks!

At 5:30 P.M., the trolleys begin and Santa will arrive at Santa's Village. Fox 17's Janice Allen, Elliot Grandia, and Michelle Dunaway will also serve as this year's guest trolley conductors! The trolley will stop at six different locations throughout Ada Village, with each station offering a variety of activities, including food, live music, crafts, a visit with reindeer, and much more.

A full list of scheduled events at each trolley stop is available on the Ada Business Association's website. You can also RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Kim Rantala, Executive Director of the Ada Business Association, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event's growth over the years and what guests can expect at this year's celebration.

