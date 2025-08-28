Three-night comedy event highlights improv and stand-up

Alistair Watt and Katrina McEntee's discovered their love of event planning early in their relationship. In addition to their event planning, the duo host a variety of comedy shows in downtown Grand Rapids through their business, A la Carte Entertainment.

Combining their love for comedy and expertise in event planning, A la Carte Entertainment is presenting a "three-night-stand" comedy show at Founders' Centennial Room from September 18 through 20. Showtimes begin at 9 P.M. on Thursday, then 10 P.M. Friday and Saturday.

The comedy show will feature an improv night Thursday from Church or Basement, Denim Darlings, and Daddy's Boys. Ree Ledbetter, Peggy Beattie, and Alex Bozinovic represent the east side of the state on Friday, and Saturday's show will feature local comedians Matt Lauria and Allen Trieu.

Tickets are $15 for Thursday and $20 in advance for Friday and Saturday. Friday and Saturday's show admission will be raised to $25 the day of. VIP tickets are also available, which will include front-row leather seating and two free drinks per person.

Alastair and Katrina visited the Morning Mix to discuss the ambitious project as well as other comedy events to look forward to from A la Carte Entertainment.

Visit alacartegr.com for more information including event booking. You can also follow them on Instagram.

