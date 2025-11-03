The Sovengard wins "Restaurant of the Year" in Grand Rapids' Best of GR for 2025

Grand Rapids has an eclectic selection of restaurants, with quality dinners for every palate. The "Best of Grand Rapids" contest from Grand Rapids Magazine features locally owned businesses - including restaurants - selected by the residents and readers themselves, with the winners announced in late spring to early summer.

This year, The Sovengard has taken the title of "Restaurant of the Year". The restaurant combines Nordic cuisine with a Midwest taste, featuring farm-to-table items that satiate any appetite. They also host private events and large parties in their space that feature buffet, family-style, or plated options for events.

Voting is open for 2026's Best of Grand Rapids, and closes December 15.

Grand Rapids Magazine editor Lisa Enos visited the Morning Mix along with The Sovengard owners Richard Muschiana and Lynne Parlberg to share more, as well as show off a few dishes you can find on the menu!

