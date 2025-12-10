"The Nutcracker" returns to GR Ballet stage this holiday season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

You know the story and the music from Tchaikovsky - the Grand Rapids Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker" is once again returning to DeVos Performance Hall this month!

Audiences will once again be taken through a fantasy-land of wonder and awe as Clara's beloved gift of a Nutcracker doll comes to life in a dream. From the epic Mouse King battle, to traveling throughout the Land of Snow, and celebrating in the Land of Sweets, this timeless tale will also be accompanied by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Shows run December 12 through 14, then December 19 through 21. Tickets and more information can be found at grballet.com.

