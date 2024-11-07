“The Grays of Truth” is a historical thriller based on true events

It’s the perfect time of year to get cozy, grab a book, and dive into a great story. For those who love historical fiction, pick up “The Grays of Truth” by Sharon Virts, inspired by true events in Baltimore.

Virts spent more than 25 years in the publishing business before following her passion for storytelling, making “The Grays of Truth” her third novel.

“The Grays of Truth” is a historical thriller inspired by true events involving one of Baltimore’s most powerful families. The book follows one woman’s quest for answers in her fight for redemption – and to save the man she loves.

In Reconstruction-era Baltimore, members of the city’s elite keep turning up dead. Below the polished surface of high society, there are illicit affairs, jilted lovers, financial hardships, and countless motives for murder. When Jane Gray Wharton’s husband, Ned, dies unexpectedly while overnighting at his brother Hank Wharton’s home, Jane has no reason to question the circumstances of his death. But on a visit to the same home a few weeks later, both Jane and her daughter fall gravely ill, and Jane begins to suspect foul play.





Though a trained chemist and former nurse, Jane is haunted by a history of delusion, loss, and institutionalization. As the unexpected and devastating deaths begin to multiply, Jane’s grip on reality starts to slip. When a respected army general falls terribly ill after visiting Hank’s home, Jane’s greatest fears become all too real. The time has come to act – but who will believe her? And can she even trust her own mind?

Meet Sharon Virts at Schuler Books on November 7 for a book signing event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at schulerbooks.com.

