The Forge Yoga and Movement Studio to host "After Dark" fundraiser

The event will take place Friday, November 7 at 12330 James Street Unit H70 in Holland
The Forge Yoga and Movement Studio supports health and community through different movement-based classes, such as yoga, pilates, family options, HITT, and more.

The studio will be hosting The Forge After Dark fundraiser to support mental health and wellness programs in the area. This year's fundraiser will be Friday, November 7 from 6 P.M. to midnight at the studio, located at 12330 James St Unit H70 in Holland.

Forge After Dark is a high-energy environment that brings yoga and rave in one. All experience levels and abilities are welcome to attend.

Additionally, the studio is partnering with Big Lake Brewing to launch a new FORGE IPA and The 90 Hop Water. Local food trucks will also be available on site.

Tickets for the event are $35 and are available for purchase online. Each ticket includes a guest's first drink, whether it is the new IPA or hop water.

Ben Terpsma from The 90 Ascend and Bailey Villanueva visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event.

Visit theforgeyogami.com for more information including ticket purchasing. You can also keep up with the studio's events on Facebook and Instagram.

