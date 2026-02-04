The Dogwood Canine Lodge provides home-like retreat setting for pets and owners

Finding lodging accommodations for pets can be tricky, especially for dogs with with difficult behavior, overstimulate easily from a change in environment, or have had poor experience in kennels. Located in Marne, The Dogwood Canine Lodge elevates the dog lodging experience from a kennel to a home-like, retreat atmosphere to board dogs on 35 acres of land and private cabins.

Founded by the husband and wife team of Joel Fraaza and Angie Huizenga, The Dogwood Canine Lodge provides four, 10x10 cabins for dogs of all breeds, sizes, personalities, and ages. The cabins also have 20x20 sized yards each, allowing dogs to be more comfortable in their physical space. These individual cabins not only provide a space akin to a home setting, but the limited space allows individualized attention from Joel and Angie, bringing their prior volunteer experiences across local shelters at the heart of The Dogwood Canine Lodge.

The additional acreage also allows dogs a chance to go on extended walks, have larger space for enrichment activities, and make their stay as comfortable as possible for both the animal and owners.

The Lodge also offers discounted boarding rates at $20 a day to local shelters to use the cabins whenever they need, including medical recovery, behavior evaluation, and more. Donations to the Lodge are also accepted to continue providing West Michigan animals a safe, thriving place for them to board.

Visit thedogwoodcaninelodge.com for more information, including rates and to book your pet's stay. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

