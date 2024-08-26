The Culture Matters provides unique opportunity for children to learn how to cook

The ability to cook is something a person will have forever, it's a skill that an individual can constantly hone, and it will give back to not only themselves but those they love. A new class in Kalamazoo will teach young people the basics, and help them develop a passion for creativity in the kitchen called The Culture Matters.

Each evening provides a unique opportunity for children to learn and develop a passion for cooking. These classes are designed for children aged 8-17 and focus on teaching beginner culinary techniques, healthy eating habits, and essential life skills in a fun and interactive environment.

The Culture Matters Children's Cooking Classes will take place August 27-30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

To sign up, click here.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok