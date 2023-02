Kalamazoo actor and comedian Brandon Queshawn is bringing his jokes and antics to Grand Rapids in his brand new show, The All Star Comedy Slam: Roads To Riches.

Brandon Queshawn himself, as well as fellow comedian David Colbert, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give an inside look at what people can expect at the comedy show.

The show will take place on February 18 at Wealthy Theatre, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.