The Big Give initiative returns to Byron Center and Kentwood

About one in eight children in West Michigan live in poverty. As winter approaches alongside the holiday season, this leaves many without basic essentials and gifts.

For the seventh year in a row, Byron Center's Bellhouse Training Co. is hosting its "The Big Give" initiative, raising money for students in the Byron Center and Kentwood School districts. This year's goal is to raise $30,000.

That $30,000 will support over 150 children in Byron Center and Kentwood, or around $200 per child. By reaching this goal, these children will be able to have everyday and winter clothing provided, as well as holiday gifts for families who need them.

Bell House Training Company founder Brandon Stratton visited the Morning Mix to share more.

To learn more or make a donation, visit big-give.org.

