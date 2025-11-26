The Ability Collective to launch community programming for 2026

The Ability Collective brings inclusion, accessibility, and opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Their mission extends to families and caregivers of those with disabilities, ensuring that all parties involved are able to have the support and resources to live their best lives to the fullest.

Based in Hastings, they are planning to offer community-led programs and services across Barry County and the greater West Michigan area beginning in 2026. Many of these events are aiming to give members of the community a platform to share their personal stories and engage with others.

Maggie Bayerl, Executive Director for The Ability Collective, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the organization and how the community can get involved.

Visit theabilitycollective.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok