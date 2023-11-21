Thanksgiving Fire Safety: How to avoid disaster in the kitchen

Thanksgiving is all about the food, and the kitchen can be a chaotic place as families get all the goods ready for the feast. This also makes Thanksgiving the most common time for cooking fires; when there are more than double the average of any other day.

To avoid disaster this holiday season, E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety offers a few simple tips so families can enjoy time with loved ones and keep themselves safer from fire.

If you are roasting your turkey, make sure you set a timer. This way, you won't forget about the bird as you watch the parade or football game.

Deep frying a turkey may be delicious but it also can be dangerous. If frying a turkey:

· Use a fryer with thermostat controls. This will ensure the oil does not become overheated.

· Thaw your turkey completely. Ice on the bird will cause the oil to splatter.

· Don't overfill the pot with oil. The oil will overflow when adding the turkey causing a fire hazard.

· Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the fryer to protect against burn injuries.

· Also, always use the fryer outdoors on a sturdy, level surface away from things that can burn.

Stuffing and Potatoes:

· Stand by the stove when boiling potatoes or frying onions for the stuffing. It's best to stay in the kitchen when frying, boiling, or broiling. It's easier to catch spills or hazardous conditions before they become a fire.

Vegetables:

· Keep the area around the stove clear of food packaging, paper towels, and dishcloths; anything that can burn.

· Be sure to clean up any spills as they happen.

· Be prepared! Keep a large pan lid or baking sheet handy in case you need to smother a pan fire.

· Turn pot handles towards the back of the stove so you don't bump them.

By following these safety tips, families can have a safe, fire-free Thanksgiving!