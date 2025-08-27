Ten back-to-school tips from Wedgwood Christian Services

School has started across West Michigan, and that can lead to a stressful prep time for both students and parents, from making sure necessary documents are signed, routines are developed, meals are prepped, and more.

Dr. Candace Lake, director of Wedgwood Christian Services' Autism Center for Child Development, visited the Mix to discuss some of the ten tips for children and parents to engage in to have a successful start to the school year:



Check in with pediatrician to make sure vaccinations are up to date and eyesight/hearing is checked. You can also list your child’s weight and height on a safety card. Make sure your kids are aware of the guidelines in the parking lot, playground and hallways to ensure safety. Practice the bedtime and wake-up routine to prepare your child for the upcoming schedule. Create a folder for notes and permission slips so everyone knows where to find them. Set up a homework station at home with school supplies such as: pencils, glue, scissors, erasers, markers, crayons, construction paper, and a white board with dry erase markers. Decide on a meal plan. Meat, eggs, cheese and seed/nut butters are a great source of protein to add to veggies and fruit. Pick up school supplies and sports equipment. Did you know many secondhand stores (Like Once Upon A Child and Goodwill) sell cleats and helmets? Make sure your kids know where to put shoes, sweaters, backpacks and permission slips/notes home. Practicing the exit and entry routine will make it run smoothly that first week of school. A good tip is to tell kids to meet you on the entry rug when they are ready with shoes and bags. Visit the classroom and meet the teacher. Knowing the teacher’s face and name ahead of time can calm nerves. Check in with your child about their feelings about the upcoming school year. Are they anxious, excited, worried? The library is a great resource for books on the upcoming school year.

Tips provided by Katrina Newman M.A., B.C.B.A., L.B.A.

