Tech Check: Tech to Battle Loneliness

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Can AI companions or technology actually fix loneliness in older adults? There are numerous tech companies trying to create that perfect service or product that can help.

Loneliness among older adults is being called a silent epidemic, and doctors point to a perfect storm of causes: losing a spouse, adult kids moving away, retirement ending daily workplace friendships, and hearing or mobility issues that make getting out harder. Researchers with the National Poll on Healthy Aging found roughly one in three adults over 50 report feeling lonely or isolated, and other studies link that isolation to a higher risk of serious health problems.

In this episode of Tech Check, we'll look at three products/services aimed at combating loneliness in older adults.

JoyCalls is an AI voice assistant that phones seniors on the number they already have — no app, no smartphone, and no Wi-Fi required. It even works on a landline. Family members set the schedule and get a recap after every call, and if something sounds off during a chat, like chest pain or a fall, the system prompts the senior to call 911 and automatically alerts family right away.

A free version offers one short call a day. A paid tier runs about $30 a month for more frequent check-ins.

The verdict: Useful. There's no new gadget to learn, just a friendly voice on a phone seniors already know how to use.

ElliQ is a tabletop robot with a glowing head that tilts and lights up when it talks. It chats, plays games, reminds users to take medication, and even joins in on a virtual hug. The company behind ElliQ points to a New York State pilot program that reported a 95% drop in loneliness among participants.

But it's not cheap. Plans run $600 to $1,000 a year, and reviewers say it's built for one specific kind of person: someone who isn't really tech-savvy, is living alone, and could use a daily check-in. For an active senior who's already comfortable with tech, it may just collect dust.

The verdict: Useful/Hype. Impressive results for the right person, but a big price tag and a learning curve mean it may not be for everyone.

GrandPad is a simplified tablet built just for seniors, with no pop-ups, no passwords, and no confusing settings menus. It takes all of the "tech" out of the tablet, making it extremely easy to use. Family members control who can contact the device through a companion app, keeping scammers and unknown callers out. It also has its own built-in voice companion, called Grandie, for conversation between family video calls.

The device runs about $300, plus a monthly service plan.

The verdict: Useful/Safe. It's built for families who want to stay connected without handing grandma a device that feels like homework. Plus, the safety features mean they never get spammed or have to wonder if they're getting scammed.

To date, there is no better cure for loneliness than good, old-fashioned person to person connection. While nothing can ever fully replace that human connection to fight loneliness, there is tech that can help.

Tech Check with Todd Chance is a new series on the Morning Mix dedicated to stripping away the complexity of the digital world. If you remember floppy disks and dial-up internet, you might feel like all the new advancements in technology are coming too fast and without a lot of guidance.

The goal is simple: to help you navigate the rapid pace of modern technology with confidence rather than confusion. Whether it’s demystifying the latest AI tools, protecting your privacy, or finding clever ways to save time and money, we want to showcase tech as a solution, not a source of stress.

In this series, we tackle the topics that matter most to your daily life, providing practical, step-by-step guides to help you master the devices in your pocket, home, or car.

Have an idea for a Tech Check segment? Want to reach out to Todd directly? Email: todd.chance@fox17online.com

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