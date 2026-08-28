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Teaching kids to care for animals early on builds skills that last a lifetime. Ashley Dahl, with the Humane Society of West Michigan, says the organization just wrapped up another year of its animal-themed summer camps, where kids return year after year to learn more about animal care. Now that school is back in session, Dahl says there are still plenty of ways for families to stay involved throughout the year.

One of the most popular programs is Tales to Tails, which lets kids and families read aloud to shelter animals. Dahl says the program helps kids build reading confidence while also teaching empathy and compassion — skills she says carry over into how kids treat people, not just animals.

For families without a pet at home, Dahl says the Junior Volunteer Club offers another hands-on option. Kids ages 5 to 12 can come in, complete a service project, and spend time with the animals. Kids and teens up to 18 can also volunteer on their own.

Ed Kardelis, a local attorney with Mike Morse Law Firm, joined the conversation to talk about instilling that same respect for animals — and people — at home. Kardelis says he and his own kids have talked about respecting animals, especially dogs, since they were young, teaching them simple habits like letting a dog sniff their hand before approaching. He says those lessons carry over into how kids treat people, too.

Families looking for something in between can check out the shelter's Dog's Day Out program, which lets families take a shelter dog out on a field trip — a way to experience pet responsibility without a long-term commitment.

This segment is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm, Michigan's largest injury law firm, which has an office in Grand Rapids. The adoption fees for all of the pets featured on our Friday's Friend segments is covered by the firm. For more information, visit 855mikewins.com.

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