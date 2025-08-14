Taylor Made Re-Entry kickball event brings community and police support

On March 13, 2020, Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor lost her life in a botched police raid in Louisville, Kentucky. Breonna's sister, Dee Dee Taylor, has taken that loss and life experience of growing up with an incarcerated parent into healing, hope, and responsibility into Taylor Made Re-Entry, a non-profit that facilitates rehabilitation after incarceration through mentorship programs, education, job training, and more.

The organization is hosting their annual Kickball and Back-To-School Bash on August 16 at Garfield Park from 1 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. A live DJ, free food, horse petting, face painting, live art, a bounce house, and kids comedy show will be present. Grand Rapids Gold's mascot, Buckets, will also be in attendance!

Community resources will also be available, as well as back to school jackets, toys, and shoes. Volunteer opportunities are still available, and the event is free to attend and open to community members of all ages.

Todd sat down with Dee Dee to discuss the organization and event's impact over the years.

Visit taylormadereentry.org for more information. You can also find them on Facebook.

