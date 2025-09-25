Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Taste of the Town: Princess African Cuisine

The new restaurant is located at location at 1710 44th Street SE in Kentwood
Taste of the Town: Princess African Cuisine
Posted

Today's Taste of the Town brings the Morning Mix team to Kentwood, where Princess African Cuisine recently opened up a brick and mortar location at 1710 44th Street SE.

Princess African Cuisine was founded by Princess Konneh, who grew up in Liberia and uses cooking to stay connected with her heritage. The restaurant celebrates Africa's rich and diverse history through different cuisines, while also offering cooking classes.

Watch the video above to see how Michelle's visit went! You can also follow Princess African Cuisine on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WebGFX_RightRail_Lions_Matchups_Reg_Game_04_ADV.png

Sports

Your home for the Lions