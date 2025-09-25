Taste of the Town: Princess African Cuisine

Today's Taste of the Town brings the Morning Mix team to Kentwood, where Princess African Cuisine recently opened up a brick and mortar location at 1710 44th Street SE.

Princess African Cuisine was founded by Princess Konneh, who grew up in Liberia and uses cooking to stay connected with her heritage. The restaurant celebrates Africa's rich and diverse history through different cuisines, while also offering cooking classes.

Watch the video above to see how Michelle's visit went! You can also follow Princess African Cuisine on their Facebook page.