Taste of Hope serves amazing cuisine to raise money for American Cancer Society

Cancer is a journey that looks different for every patient and every family. The American Cancer Society can help with resources, navigation, advocacy, and research, but there are ways the common person can serve those in Michigan and beyond.

The community can help the American Cancer Society serve those in Michigan and beyond struggling with a cancer diagnosis, and it's as easy as supporting a fundraiser like Taste of Hope.

Chef Paola Carlson from the Pochis Columbian Restaurant joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to showcase one of the dishes she serves at her restaurant.

While the fundraiser event is sold out, people can still contribute by making a monetary donation to the American Cancer Society.