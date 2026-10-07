Taste of Hope returns as chefs compete to benefit the American Cancer Society

West Michigan chefs are competing for a good cause. The American Cancer Society's Taste of Hope: A Chefs Competition returns Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park for its tastiest fundraiser.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and guests can sample dishes from the competing chefs at tasting stations from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening also features opening remarks, a raffle, dessert, a live chef auction and a bar. Attire is cocktail to black tie, and the event wraps up at 10 p.m. Guests can cast their votes for their favorite dish as they stroll and sample.

Chefs from restaurants and area hospitals, including Trinity Health, are among those competing. Chef Shawn Kohlhaas, principal and CEO of Culinary Cultivations, chairs the culinary competition. Meijer is the presenting sponsor. Kohlhaas remarked that three of the last five champions of the competition have been chefs from the healthcare industry.

Tickets are $200 each, and attendees must be 21 or older. Organizers say the event is nearly sold out, with a limited number of single tickets and just a table or two left. Sponsorships are also available. Tickets, tables, donations and sponsorships are available at tohwestmi.acsgala.org.

Proceeds support the American Cancer Society's work to fund cancer research and to help patients and their families through advocacy and support.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok