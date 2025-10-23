Taste of Hope: Chef Phong Nguyen

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been the leading cancer-fighting organization in the United States, ensuring that advocacy, research, and patient support are at the forefront to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and end it as a whole.

The organization's leading culinary event, Taste of Hope, features some of West Michigan's esteemed chefs and popular restaurants in the culinary scene across the region. This year's event will be at the Frederik Meijer Gardens on October 29 at 5:30 P.M.

Chef Phong Nguyen from K-Pocha visited the Morning Mix to share a few recipes!

Sauce Gochujang

Ingredients:



2 Tbsp Soy sauce

2 Tbsp Gochujang Paste

2 Tbsp CJ Beksul Korean All Purpose Plum Extract Syrup

2 Tbsp gochujang Flake

2 Tbsp Sugar

Method:

Mix all ingredients well until dissolve.

Stir-fried Noodles

Ingredients:



1 bag of jjajangmyeon, a Korean Wheat noodle

1 Tbsp of chopped garlic

1 Cup of slice Cabbage

⅓ cup of slice carrot

⅓ cup of dice zucchini

⅓ cup of dice yellow squash



Marinated Beef

Ingredients:



8oz slice beef

2Tbsp soy sauce

2Tbsp chopped garlic

2Tbsp CJ Beksul Korean All Purpose Plum Extract Syrup

2Tbsp Sugar

Method:



Cook 1 bag of JjangJangMyeon Noodles in boiling water for 4-5 minutes. Strain it out and cool it down with cold water. Fill with cold water and use vegetable oil to prevent sticking. Add 2 Tbsp vegetable oils and saute beef for 1 minute. Add vegetables and mix in saute for another minute. Add cooked noodles. Saute for another minute and add the sauce in.

