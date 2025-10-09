Taste of Hope: Chef LaKisha Harris from Soul Filled Chef

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For over 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been the leading cancer-fighting organization in the United States, ensuring that advocacy, research, and patient support are at the forefront to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and end it as a whole.

The organization's leading culinary event, Taste of Hope, features some of West Michigan's esteemed chefs and popular restaurants in the culinary scene across the region. This year's event will be at the Frederik Meijer Gardens on October 29 at 5:30 P.M.

Individual tickets are on sale now for $200, and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Chef LaKisha Harris from Soul Filled Chef visited the Morning Mix to share her recipe for Not Yo Mama's Shrimp and Grits:

Grits Ingredients:



4 cups of water

1 container Heavy Cream

½ cup of chicken bouillon powder

1 tsp of salt

1 stick of butter

1 container of Instant Grits

Shrimp Mixture Ingredients:



16 oz Jumbo Raw Shrimp (Peeled & Deveined)

2 Andouille Sausage

1 Green Bell Pepper

1 Red Bell Pepper

1 Red Onion

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup Old Bay Seasoning

¼ cup Salt Free Lemon Pepper

5 Crispy Bacon Strips

Directions:



Bring water and salt to boil. Add heavy cream and chicken bouillon. Stir in grits gradually. Simmer on low for 15 minutes.

Visit tohwestmi.acsgala.org for more event information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok