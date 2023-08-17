Taste of East Grand Rapids returns to Gaslight Village on Aug. 17

East Grand Rapids celebrates community with food, businesses, vendors, and fun at The Taste of East Grand Rapids in Gaslight Village tonight, August 17.

Booths will line Wealthy Street between Lovett Avenue and Lake Drive, offering attendees a sampling of local cuisine from Gaslight Village eateries and featuring local artisans, all-ages entertainment and live music from Jake and Jimmy Band.

The Taste of East Grand Rapids is happening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for food and activities are $1 each. Proceeds will benefit Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

To see a complete list of vendors and a map, visit gogaslight.com/tasteofeast.