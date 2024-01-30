Tap artist Maurice Chestnut performing at All Black and Excellent x Tap Week

We can't move forward without recognizing where we came from and honoring those who paved the way before us. That is the running theme behind All Black and Excellent and Tap Week, presented by Over The Top Academy of Dance.

Tap Week provides so many ways to come together with the community to celebrate tap dance, black history, music, and more. Over the Top Academy of Dance will dive into the rhythm of tap, the authentic history of the dance, and the beauty of freestyle jamming through Tap Classes, History Classes, and a Tap Jam.

In addition to various workshops and classes focused on tap dance and music, Tap Weekwill be hosting a special event, All Black & Excellenton February 1. Listen to Music and Motown with Maurice Chestnut at the Grand Rapids Center for Transformation. The doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with tickets costing $75.

Maurice joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix before the event to show off his tap dancing skills and even gave the Fox 17 Morning Mix crew some tap lessons.