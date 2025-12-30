Take charge of your mental health in the new year with Forest View Hospital

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

With a new year approaching, many individuals are adding "taking care of mental health" to the resolution list. Forest View Hospital provides those who may be struggling treatment and outpatient options, serving children through adults.

They provide no-cost assessments, acute inpatient psychiatric treatment, partial hospitalization, and outpatient medical management using solution-focused treatment options.

Megan DeJonge, Director of Outpatient Services, sat down with Michelle to share more about Forest View's services, including their medication management clinic and Branches Grand Rapids' services.

For more information, visit forestviewhospital.com or call (616) 942-9610 to schedule a free, confidential assessment.

