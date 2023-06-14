Take a quick weekend trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel this summer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

School's out, and now it's time for a quick weekend trip up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark to let the kids start their summer out right. Check out the list of upcoming themed weekends that are sure to please, along with free food!

Double down on the fun when you purchase an all-day waterpark pass at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. When you buy an all-day pass, you'll get a $10 arcade card. The deal is valid Monday through Thursday. To reserve your Double Play Day Passes, call (989)-817-4801.

Celebrate Dad with fun crafts and activities for the whole family. On Friday, June 16 from 5 to 8 p.m., bring your dance moves for the DJ Dance Party and Karaoke Night. Then on Saturday, kids can make a Father's Day card and pins.

Then enjoy time in the sun with fun crafts and activities for the whole family. On June 23, craft time includes balloon tennis and on Saturday you'll get to color in the sun. Both nights include story time with Nokomis at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the 4th of July weekend with more activities for the entire family. On June 30 and July 1, coloring pages and 4th of July crafts will be available. Also, you can relax and have fun at the waterpark too!

Who doesn't love free food? Breakfast and lunch are at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel now through September 5. Up to four kids 13 and under, registered to a guest room, will each receive two meal vouchers to use at The Family Restaurant each night of their stay.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.