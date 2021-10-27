Take a quick family getaway at Soaring Eagle

Even with a family's busy schedule, there's still time to squeeze in some fun!

Pack a bag, throw in the swimsuits, and even the costumes when taking a trip to Soaring Eagle Waterpark.

On October 28-31, the Monster Mash Bash is happening. Come hang out with mischievous monsters and do some trick-or-treating.

In November, a real treat for everyone is a taco buffet in the Family Restaurant every Friday from 4-9 p.m. Every Saturday in the month of November, a prime rib buffet with delicious selections ranging from chicken and ribs to macaroni and cheese, plus a salad bar.

Splash away hunger on November 10 and 11. Bring in three non-perishable food items and receive one all-day pass for just $10 while supplies last.

Lil Deer Camp will be on November 12 and 13 filled with craft time, mom bags, scavenger hunts, raffles, movies, and more.

The following week is Pajama Jam on November 26 and 27. Split between the two days, everyone can enjoy crafts, caricature drawings, dancing, and more.

Book a stay now at 1-877-232-4532 or visit soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Don't forget to take the shuttle across the street to Soaring Eagle Casino.

It's the final Friday to Fall into Cash. Win a share of $20,000 in cash and Premium Play!

$100,000 Candies of Cash is also happening on Saturday. Hourly drawings from 7-11 p.m. each winner will get to play Candies of Cash and race around the ghoulish game board. Collcet cash prizes along the way before time runs out.

Or get a real treat on Halloween, Sunday, October 31, with a Hallo-win! From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. hourly $500 hot seat drawings for $500.

Lots of great musical acts and entertainment too! Just added to this year's calendar, 80s sensations, Rick Springfield along with Men at Work will come to Soaring Eagle on December 28.

Also just announced, Rodney Carrington on December 27. HE is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer, and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

Travis Tritt will be coming to Soaring Eagle on November 12, and don't forget to snag tickets still available for Boyz II Men, Goo Goo Dolls, and a few others too!

Country music lovers, get ready to see Sawyer Brown and Lonestar coming to Soaring Eagle on December 30.

Motown legends, The Temptations, and Four Tops are bringing their decades of talent to the state on November 27.

Country music lovers will want to come to see Dustin Lynch on December 3.

Also when the cold weather moves in, the Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will warm things up on December 17. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history.

The holiday spirit will come to life with the musical tenor talents of Jonathan Antoine's Christmasland Live on December 18.

Get ready to dance and sing along to Grammy award-winning superstar, Nelly with special guest Twista. They'll be hitting the stage on November 6.

Plus, Hunks: The Show will be stopping by on November 13.

Looking to 2022, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is coming to Soaring Eagle on April 29, 2022. Star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works.

Newly announced: New Kids on the Block Mix Tape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on June 23, 2022.

To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

