Sylvia's Place marks 30 years with pet parade, fall festival for domestic violence survivors

ALLEGAN, Mich. — An Allegan County organization serving survivors of domestic violence is marking 30 years of service this October, and pet owners can show their support with a parade Saturday.

Sylvia's Place will host Purple Paws for a Cause on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the gazebo on the boardwalk behind the Allegan District Library, 331 Hubbard St. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the parade starts at noon. Registration is donation-based, and any amount gets participants signed up.

The organization will also celebrate its 30th anniversary with its Fall Festival on Oct. 15 at The Silo Banquets & Catering. The evening will honor survivors and recognize three decades of community support, with food, live music, games, raffles and a silent auction. The program will include a survivor sharing their story.

Since 1996, Sylvia's Place has provided confidential shelter, advocacy, counseling and support services for survivors of domestic violence in Southwest Michigan. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, safety planning, case management, legal advocacy, help obtaining personal protection orders and court accompaniment.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner.

People who can't attend either event can donate to support the organization's services at sylviasplace.com.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can reach the Sylvia's Place 24-hour crisis line at 269-673-8700. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233 or by texting START to 88788.