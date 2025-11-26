Sweet Details offering dessert-decorating classes this holiday season

Sweet Details, located near Knapps Corner in Grand Rapids, has been serving sweet treats and teaching classes to the West Michigan area year-round with its Alma Mia studio.

A variety of workshops and classes are available into the holiday season, from decorating techniques to cake and cookie baking. By giving the gift of experience through these classes, it not only supports this small business, but is a chance to try something new while still being festive! Classes and workshops for this winter and into 2026 are now open for registration.

Sweet Details and Alma Mia owner Vanessa Shmanske returned to the Morning Mix to share some fun Thanksgiving-themed cupcake decorating ideas and how the community can participate in these classes.

Visit sweetdetailsgr.com for more information.

