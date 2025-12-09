Sweet Details GR brings dessert decorating classes for December

The holiday season is a great opportunity to master your baking skills or try something new. For those looking to find their next inspirational design or need a refresher, Sweet Details GR, located near Knapp's Corner, is offering a variety of dessert decorating classes, including cakes, cookies, and more.

Sweet Details and Alma Mia owner Vanessa Shmanske returned to the Morning Mix to share more, as well as decorate wreath cookies with Todd and Michelle!

Visit sweetdetailsgr.com for more information.

