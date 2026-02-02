Support Special Olympics Michigan at this year's Polar Plunge

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Special Olympics Winter Games have just come to an end, but the fundraising opportunities to continue providing these programs for the more than 23,000 Special Olympics Michigan athletes do not stop as the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) looks ahead to the Polar Plunge, with this year's goal of raising $100,000 for Special Olympics Michigan athletes. This year's plunge will be at LMCU Ballpark.

The Polar Plunge itself is straightforward: jump into a tub of cold water by yourself or with a group of friends. In Grand Rapids, the event is an afternoon of festivities, where a pre-plunge party and check in begins at 12 P.M. Plunges commence at 2 P.M., and afterwards, a celebration and awards will be given out. A lunch will be provided to plungers who raise over $100, and the event will also feature raffles with opportunities to win prizes.

For those who are "to chicken to plunge" but would still like to support, plungers may donate $20 to avoid plunging into the cold water and receive a t-shirt.

Individual and team sign-up is available now.

Michelle sat down with Rob VanSuilichem, owner of Everdry Waterproofing, to talk about the event.

Visit plungemi.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

