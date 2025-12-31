Support local teen mothers through Grace's Table

Located at 909 Watson Street in Grand Rapids, Grace's Table is a non-profit that supports teen mothers and their infants. With an emphasis on love and acceptance regardless of these women's home lives, Grace's Table continues to give back through their Diaper Day events and volunteers across a variety of areas, including childcare, meals, mentorship to these young mothers, and more.

As the year comes to a close, there are plenty of ways to give back financially as well, ensuring that these mothers and their children receive the support and dignity they deserve.

Grace's Table Executive Director Lisa Anderson sat down with Michelle to share how the community can get involved in 2026.

For more information, visit gracestable.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok