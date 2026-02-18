Support local music and community radio at the annual WYCE Jammies

WYCE is West Michigan's independent community radio station. Listeners can connect to diverse programming, events, culture, and music on-air at 88.1 FM and online. The station is volunteer-ran and listener sponsored.

The station's largest fundraising event, the Jammie Awards, celebrates local artists across a wide range of genres. 15 bands will perform across three stages at The Intersection the evening of Friday, February 20.

Local artists expected to perform include August, Candid Antics, The Gasoline Gypsies, Lady Ace Boogie, Los Hermanos 616 and Y-Not. Volunteer on-air hosts will present awards for "Album of the Year", "Song of the Year", "Listener Choice", and more. The "Against All Odds" award will be presented by Varnum LLP and recognize a musician or band who has overcome significant personal challenges and keep creating music amid difficult moments.

The event is open to all ages and has a $10 admission fee, with all proceeds benefitting WYCE. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. with music beginning at 6 P.M.

Visit grcmc.org/wyce for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also follow the station on Facebook for future events.

