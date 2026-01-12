Support local families through Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan

Ronald McDonald House Charities is a nation-wide organization that provides hope and healing to families in wake of their child's medical care and treatments during a life-threatening illness. When a family needs medical care outside of their hometown, food, lodging, laundry accommodations, and more can become expensive, further adding to the stress of enduring a sick child's medical journey. At a Ronald McDonald House, families can stay for as long as they are able to at no charge.

The Ronald McDonald House in West Michigan opened in the spring of 1990 and is located at 1323 Cedar Street in Grand Rapids. The facility is built on five acres and features 25 bedrooms with private baths, a large family-style kitchen, dining room, great room, laundry room, and indoor and outdoor playgrounds. They work alongside families and local facilities including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, Trinity Health, University of Michigan Health-West, and more, ensuring that families heal together and have a place to stay during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

There are always opportunities for volunteering available at the house, from serving in-person, purchasing supply items through various wishlists, or even rounding up your purchase the next time you're visiting a McDonald's restaurant.

President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan Salina Bishop sat down with Todd to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok