Support local businesses at this year's Valentine's Mercadito

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mercadito means "little market" in Spanish, usually a small local shop that sell a variety of product. In Grand Rapids, the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presents the Valentine's Mercadito to not only bring the community together ahead of Valentine's Day, but an opportunity for small, local businesses to set up shop - and don't worry, all shopping takes place inside!

This year's Valentine's Mercadito will be held Thursday, February 12 from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at 1530 Madison Ave SE in Grand Rapids. Besides local artisans setting up shop, a photo booth, DJ, and children's activities will be present. For those looking to shop for a last-minute Valentine's Day gift or support local makers, the event is family-friendly and no admission charge is required.

Visit westmihcc.org for more information.

