Sunspace West Michigan's three-season room provides the perfect blend of indoor-outdoor living

Throughout 2020, so many homeowners have taken part in home improvement projects, and one of those improvements would be the addition of a three-seasons room.

A three-seasons room is the perfect blend of both indoor and outdoor living, and Sunspace of West Michigan is the best place to start when adding this extension to a home. They are designed to extend the enjoyment of the outdoors without common annoyances like wind, rain, insects, and harmful UV Rays.

One of the best additions to a three-season room is the WeatherMaster Windows. These windows have a vertical window opening system with a guide track, allowing smooth operation when opening each window up or down, providing up to 75 percent ventilation.

Sunspace West Michigan also specializes in decks and railings. Their decks specialize in aluminum alloy floorboards and railings, resulting in not only a more aesthetically pleasing appearance but providing virtually no maintenance to the owners once it's finished.

