Summer fun awaits the whole family at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Summer is officially here, and a quick weekend trip up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark is just what the family needs to make memories and have a good time! Check out these upcoming events and deals to make your trip something to remember.

Double down on the fun when you purchase an all-day waterpark pass at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. When you buy an all-day pass, you'll get a $10 arcade card. The deal is valid Monday through Thursday. To reserve your Double Play Day Passes, call (989)-817-4801.

For the college kids, Thursdays are for you! Show your student ID, and you can get a day pass to the waterpark for only $12.

Celebrate the 4th of July weekend with more activities for the entire family. On June 30 and July 1, coloring pages and 4th of July crafts will be available. Also, you can relax and have fun at the waterpark too!

Who doesn't love free food? Breakfast and lunch are at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel now through September 5. Up to four kids 13 and under, registered to a guest room, will each receive two meal vouchers to use at The Family Restaurant each night of their stay.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling g

(989)-817-4825.

Does your kid have a birthday in July, August, or September? If you book a birthday party at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel during those months, you'll be entered in a drawing to win a $500 gift card. There will be one winner drawn at the end of each month, so if you want a chance to win, book your birthday packages by calling (989)-817-4825.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.