Sugar-free back-to-school recipes from No Sugar Baker

Jayne Jones is better known as America's No Sugar Baker. Following a stay in the hospital from dangerously high blood pressure and glucose levels, Jayne, still in her 40's, knew that something had to change. She went completely sugar-free in her diet, and not only did her health improve - she went back to the kitchen, reinventing recipes that are free of sugar without having to sacrifice great taste.

No Sugar Baking's recipes are great for all ages, including children. While the back-to-school season brings excitement, it an also be stressful. Having easy, sugar-free recipes gives parents ready-to-go snacks and breakfast ideas to make morning and after-school routines easier to manage.

By incorporating sugar-free meals in children's meals, it gives them steady energy and focus throughout the day. Additionally, involving children in No Sugar Baking at home is a great hands-on way to educate them about healthy choices, ingredients, and independence.

Many families have children with diabetes, ADHD, autism, or dietary restrictions. No Sugar Baking provide safe, inclusive, and elicious options that ensure no child is left behind at snack time, school events, or birthday parties.

Jayne joined the Morning Mix over Zoom to share a few recipe ideas for the fall, including Jam Thumbprints!

No Sugar Baker’s Jam Thumbprints

Ingredients:



1 cup Butter, Softened

2/3 cup Allulose or Stevia Granular

2 Egg Yolks

1 tsp. Vanilla

¼ tsp. Salt

2 1/3 cup Flour

Easy Directions:



Shape dough into balls about 1 tbsp. in size. Make an indentation in each cookie using your thumb. Then, fill each indent with about ½ tsp. of unsweetened jam or use the left- over cranberries from Thanksgiving. Jayne topped each cookie with a light glaze of heavy whipping cream and Allulose! Bake at 350 for 12-14 minutes. Do not over bake.

Visit nosugarbaker.com for more recipes! You can also follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok